Close
Search

Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America

18_serious-play

Friday, Sep 28 - Jan 6, 2019

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM)
    Address
    700 N. Art Museum Dr.
    Milwaukee, WI 53202
    Telephone
    414-224-3220
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Serious Play: Design in Midcentury America explores the projects of over 40 designers who advocated for playfulness and whimsy within their creations for corporations, domestic interiors, and children. The exhibition presents play as a serious form of inspiration, experimentation, and problem solving. In midcentury America, such playful design occurred against the backdrop of a booming consumer market and as a counterbalance to Cold War–era anxiety. Furniture, toys, textiles, films, posters, ceramics are among the objects featured.

    Co-organized with the Denver Art Museum

    Presenting Sponsors: This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event