Monday, Nov 5 - Dec 6, 2018

  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    202 S. Halsted St.
    Chicago Heights, IL 60411
    Telephone
    708-709-7738
    Service – Works by US veterans borrowed from both the Pritzker Military Museum and the National Veterans Art Museum

    Reception: Friday, Nov. 9, 12-2 p.m.

    This exhibition features works in all media that express both the experiences and emotions of veterans during various military engagements.

