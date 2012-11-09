Service - Opening Reception

Friday, Nov 9, 2018
- 12:00pm - 2:00pm
- Opening Receptions
- Christopher Art Gallery at Prairie State College
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 202 S. Halsted St.
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
- 708-709-7738
Service – Works by US veterans borrowed from both the Pritzker Military Museum and the National Veterans Art Museum
Reception: Friday, Nov. 9, 12-2 p.m.
This exhibition features works in all media that express both the experiences and emotions of veterans during various military engagements.