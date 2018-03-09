Shades of Inspiration

Friday, Mar 9 - 21, 2018

Opening reception Friday, March 9 : 7pm to 9pm

Showcases work from students at Illinois School in Park Forest. Free reception includes Jazz music by Muzicnet School of Music. Come and celebrate the srudent's artwork and listen to fine Jazz. All are welcome. For more Information: www.salonartistsgallery.com Patricia Moore -- 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton - 708-703-7806