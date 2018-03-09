Shades of Inspiration

Friday, Mar 9 - 21, 2018
Salon Artists Gallery
Suburbs / Midwest
294 Main St.
Park Forest, IL 60466
708-833-5108 or 708-703-7806
Friday March 9 - 21, 2018
Opening reception Friday, March 9 : 7pm to 9pm
Showcases work from students at Illinois School in Park Forest. Free reception includes Jazz music by Muzicnet School of Music. Come and celebrate the srudent's artwork and listen to fine Jazz. All are welcome. For more Information: www.salonartistsgallery.com Patricia Moore -- 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton - 708-703-7806