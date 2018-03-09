Close
Shades of Inspiration

Salonartistsgallery

Friday, Mar 9 - 21, 2018

    Salon Artists Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    294 Main St.
    Park Forest, IL 60466
    Telephone
    708-833-5108 or 708-703-7806
    Friday March 9 - 21, 2018 

    Opening reception Friday, March 9 : 7pm to 9pm

    Showcases work from students at Illinois School in Park Forest. Free reception includes Jazz music by Muzicnet School of Music. Come and celebrate the srudent's artwork and listen to fine Jazz. All are welcome. For more Information: www.salonartistsgallery.com Patricia Moore -- 708-833-5108 Bev Szaton - 708-703-7806

