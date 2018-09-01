Shadi Habib Allah: Put to Rights

Saturday, Sep 15 - Nov 4, 2018
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
Exhibitions
Opening Receptions
The Renaissance Society
South Side
- University of Chicago
5811 S. Ellis Avenue,
Cobb Hall, Ste. 418
Chicago, IL 60637
773-702-8670
Opening reception: Saturday, September 15, 5-8pm with artist talk at 6pm
The Renaissance Society presents Put to Rights, an exhibition of new and recent work by Shadi Habib Allah. Habib Allah is a New York and Miami-based Palestinian artist who works across film, sculpture, and installation, often drawing on a process of deep research and on-the-ground engagement in specific locales. Richly varied in form and focus, his projects run the gamut from reimagining a ghost story from 1930s Jerusalem to traveling along illicit trade routes with Bedouin smugglers.