Shannon Finnegan: Anti-Stairs Drawings

Saturday, Mar 3, 2018

Join us for drinks as we celebrate the release of a new series of drawings by Brooklyn-based artist Shannon Finnegan. In addition to Finnegan's exclusive collection, other recent arrivals and featured original artwork will be on view.



Shannon Finnegan’s concept-driven, meticulous drawings and multimedia installations have been featured in numerous group shows and solo exhibitions in New York, Los Angeles, and Chengdu, China. Her latest popup installation, the Anti-Stairs Club Lounge, was commissioned by the Wassaic Project in New York and addresses the inaccessibility of the seven floor exhibition space, which has no ramps or elevators beyond the ground level.

For visitors who cannot or choose not to go upstairs, the Anti-Stairs Club Lounge offers thematically-tied reading materials, decorations, seating, and light refreshments. The piece helps mitigate a practical problem about the inaccessibility of the exhibition space: some people have to wait on the ground floor while their friends or family tour the upstairs. It seeks to make their experience of the exhibition richer and more fun, celebrating their stay on the ground floor. The intent is for the experience to also operate on a metaphorical level, saying to those visitors “you are welcome and valued here.”