- Artists: Anne Guitteau and Katrin Schnabl

- Dates: January 14 – 28, 2018

- Description: Katrin Schnabl curates the 2017/18 Fashion Residency with SHAPE OF NOW, a multi-disciplinary project focused on illuminating the creative process behind the work of multi-disciplinary fashion designers/artists.

*Photo Courtesy of Anne Guitteau