Sunday, Jan 14 - 28, 2018
- Evanston Art Center
- Suburbs / Midwest
- 1717 Central Street
Evanston, IL 60201
- 847-475-5300
- Artists: Anne Guitteau and Katrin Schnabl
- Dates: January 14 – 28, 2018
- Description: Katrin Schnabl curates the 2017/18 Fashion Residency with SHAPE OF NOW, a multi-disciplinary project focused on illuminating the creative process behind the work of multi-disciplinary fashion designers/artists.
*Photo Courtesy of Anne Guitteau