- Artists: Radical Visibility Collective (Sky Cubacub, Compton Quashie and Jake Vogds)

- Dates: March 5 – 30, 2018

- Description: Katrin Schnabl curates the 2017/18 Fashion Residency with SHAPE OF NOW, a multi-disciplinary project focused on illuminating the creative process behind the work of multi-disciplinary fashion designers/artists.