Shape of Now: Fashion Residency

Monday, Mar 5 - 30, 2018

    Evanston Art Center
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    847-475-5300
    - Artists: Radical Visibility Collective (Sky Cubacub, Compton Quashie and Jake Vogds)
    - Dates: March 5 – 30, 2018
    - Description: Katrin Schnabl curates the 2017/18 Fashion Residency with SHAPE OF NOW, a multi-disciplinary project focused on illuminating the creative process behind the work of multi-disciplinary fashion designers/artists.

