Saturday, Jul 7 - 22, 2018

Opening Reception: Sunday, July 15 from 1 - 4 PM

Katrin Schnabl curates the 2017-18 Fashion Residency Series at the Evanston Art Center with SHAPE OF NOW, a multi-disciplinary project focused on illuminating the creative process behind the work of fashion designers/artists Abigail Glaum-Lathbury, Alex Ulichny, Ayrun Dismuke of Misanthrope, Kristin Mariani, a collective composed of Sky Cubacub, Compton Quashie and Jake Vogds, and a collaboration with Anne Guitteau & Katrin Schnabl. This final exhibition will feature the work made during their residency at the Evanston Art Center.