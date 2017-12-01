Shaping Shifting Publics

Close
Monday, Nov 13, 2017

6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Smart Museum of Art
    South Side
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    773-702-0200
    Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, 1452 E. 53rd Street

    This talk will unpack the creative practices of Chicago-based artist Emmanuel Pratt and Boston-based Dan Borelli, highlighting how locally deployed creative interventions can yield innovative models for community-conscious economic development.

    Pratt and Borelli will also share their collaboration at the Harvard University Graduate School Design entitled ‘We The Publics,’ an open call to define Publics today that is currently at the Smart as part of Pratt’s Threshold installation Radical [Re]Constructions.

    FREE, but space lis limited. Please register in advance.

