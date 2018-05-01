Close
Sharon Bladholm: Verdant Passion

Saturday, Apr 21 - Sep 2, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    704 Main St.
    Evanston, IL 60202
    Telephone
    847-418-1289
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Saturday April 21, 6-9PM

    Sharon' Bladholmʼs work has been profoundly influenced by her participation as artist, on scientific expeditions to remote and biologically diverse ecosystems of the Peruvian and Brazilian Amazon on expeditions with the Field Museum, Conservation International and Andes to Amazon Biodiversity Program. She has long explored the interfaces of art, science, conservation and nature in her many series of artworks in diverse mediums including glass, bronze and ceramic, as well as works on paper.

    Verdant Passion becomes a biophiliac message of her love for the  many aspects of  nature it all its resplendent forms, whether it be interior organs sprouting foliage, fungi, or seeds. Earth Stars and seeds are represented in stunning diversity, both temperate and tropical. The ORGAN-ic Inflorescence series  opens our hearts and minds with verdant growth and germinating brains speaking to new ways of perceiving and interacting with the natural world that  ultimately sustains us. Lungs and trachea morph into foliage reminding us trees, plants and the whole earth respires  as we do, allowing us our next breath.

