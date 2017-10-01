Close
Search

Signature Lecture with Marcus Mucha - Alphonse Mucha: The Man, The Artist, The Legacy

Driehaus

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017

Time
7:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Richard H. Driehaus Museum
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    40 E. Erie
    Nickerson Mansion
    Chicago, IL 60611
    Telephone
    312-482-8933
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Alphonse Mucha is widely regarded as the father of the Art Nouveau movement and achieved international fame in his lifetime, being hailed by the New York Daily News as “The greatest artist in the world.” Marcus Mucha, the artist’s great-grandson, will tell the story of the artist’s life and work, as well as discuss the family’s efforts to preserve and promote Mucha’s legacy in the years since his death.

     

    We are offering art professionals $10 off this lecture with the code MUCHA.

     

    More information at:

    http://www.driehausmuseum.org/programs/view/signature_lecture_alphonse_mucha_the_man_the_artist_the_legacy

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event