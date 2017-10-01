Signature Lecture with Marcus Mucha - Alphonse Mucha: The Man, The Artist, The Legacy

Wednesday, Oct 11, 2017

Alphonse Mucha is widely regarded as the father of the Art Nouveau movement and achieved international fame in his lifetime, being hailed by the New York Daily News as “The greatest artist in the world.” Marcus Mucha, the artist’s great-grandson, will tell the story of the artist’s life and work, as well as discuss the family’s efforts to preserve and promote Mucha’s legacy in the years since his death.

We are offering art professionals $10 off this lecture with the code MUCHA.

More information at:

http://www.driehausmuseum.org/programs/view/signature_lecture_alphonse_mucha_the_man_the_artist_the_legacy