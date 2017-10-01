Thursday, Nov 2 - 5, 2017

The Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) Fair in Chicago is the premier gallery-presented art fair dedicated to three-dimensional art and design. Critically acclaimed and continuously running since 1994, what distinguishes SOFA from other top art events is its focus on three-dimensional artworks that cross the boundaries of fine art, decorative art and design.

Image: flow gallery (London UK), winner of BEST BOOTH DESIGN at SOFA CHICAGO 2015. The Best Booth Design was awarded by Jack Lenor Larsen, LongHouse Reserve (Easthampton NY).