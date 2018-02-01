SOFA CHICAGO 2018

Thursday, Nov 1 - 4, 2018

The Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) Fair in Chicago is the premier gallery-presented art fair dedicated to three-dimensional art and design. On par with Art Basel and TEFAF Maastricht, SOFA is produced by Urban Expositions, a Clarion Events company.

Critically acclaimed and continuously running since 1994, what distinguishes SOFA from other top art events is its focus on three-dimensional artworks that cross the boundaries of fine art, decorative art and design. SOFA is noted for its exceptional presentation, with an elite selection of international dealers presenting for sale one-of-a-kind masterworks in handsome, custom-designed gallery exhibits.

SOFA is held annually in the fall at Chicago's major destination, Navy Pier, with an average of 80 dealers and 35,000 people attending. Sales at the fair are estimated at 15-20 million dollars per show.

Dates and times

Thursday, November 1, 2018: 5 - 9 pm

Friday, November 2, 2018: 11 am - 7 pm (10 - 11 am VIP hour)

Saturday, November 3, 2018: 11 am - 7 pm (10 - 11 am VIP hour)

Sunday, November 4, 2018: 12 - 6 pm

Tickets

General Admission | $20 online or $25 at the door

Three-Day General Admission Pass | $30

Seniors 65+ | $15; Students with ID $15 at the door

Tickets available at the door, online tickets available here. Cash and credit cards (Visa | MasterCard | American Express) accepted. For information on planning a group visit, click here for more information. Note: High School group tickets were limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Transit and parking



Shuttle Service: Courtesy shuttles will run between SOFA Chicago's Entrance 2 at Navy Pier, The MCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) and the River North Gallery District. Shuttles operate continuously from noon to 8pm Friday and Saturday, Sunday 11am to 2pm.