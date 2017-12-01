SOFA Chicago Courtesy Shuttles

Friday, Nov 3 - 5, 2017
- SOFA CHICAGO
- Navy Pier, Festival Hall
600 E. Grand, Entrance 2
Chicago, IL 60611
The Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) Fair in Chicago is the premier gallery-presented art fair dedicated to three-dimensional art and design. On par with Art Basel and TEFAF Maastricht, SOFA is produced by Urban Expositions.
Critically acclaimed and continuously running since 1994, what distinguishes SOFA from other top art events is its focus on three-dimensional artworks that cross the boundaries of fine art, decorative art and design. SOFA is noted for its exceptional presentation, with an elite selection of international dealers presenting for sale one-of-a-kind masterworks in handsome, custom-designed gallery exhibits.
SOFA CHICAGO opens Thursday, November 2 and runs through Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Navy Pier.
Courtesy Shuttle:
Complimentary art shuttle service between SOFA/Navy Pier (Entrance 2). The Museum of Contemporary Art (Front Steps) and the River North Gallery district (Superior and Franklin Streets). Sponsored in part by Chicago Gallery News and participating galleries.
Shuttle Hours:
Friday, November 3: 12-8pm (last pickup at Navy Pier at 7:30pm – will take you to River North gallery openings)
Saturday, November 4: 12-8pm (last pickup at Navy Pier at 7:30pm)
Sunday, November 5: 11am-4 pm (Note: between SOFA and MCA only – last pickup from Navy Pier at 3:30)