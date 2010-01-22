Soheila Azadi - Inside Out

Sunday, Jan 7 - Feb 7, 2018

On view Jan. 10-Feb. 7

Reception: Jan. 22, 10-11:30 a.m.

Artist Talk: 10:15 a.m.

Soheila Azadi is an interdisciplinary visual artist and lecturer based in Chicago and Iran. Azadi’s inspirations come from her experiences of being a woman while living under theocracy. Now residing in the U.S. Azadi is dedicated to transnational feminism with a passionate devotion to the ways in which race, religion, gender, sexuality, and ethnicity intersect. This exhibition will continue in the atrium.

This project is made possible in part by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals’ Building Bridges: Arts Culture and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.