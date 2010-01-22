Close
Search

Soheila Azadi - Inside Out

Sunday, Jan 7 - Feb 7, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Fine and Performing Arts Center
    9000 W. College Pkwy.
    Palos Hills, IL 60465
    Telephone
    708-608-4231
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    On view Jan. 10-Feb. 7

    Reception: Jan. 22, 10-11:30 a.m.

    Artist Talk: 10:15 a.m.

    Soheila Azadi is an interdisciplinary visual artist and lecturer based in Chicago and Iran. Azadi’s inspirations come from her experiences of being a woman while living under theocracy. Now residing in the U.S. Azadi is dedicated to transnational feminism with a passionate devotion to the ways in which race, religion, gender, sexuality, and ethnicity intersect. This exhibition will continue in the atrium.

    This project is made possible in part by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals’ Building Bridges: Arts Culture and Identity, a component  of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.

    Previous Event
    Next Event