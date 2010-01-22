Soheila Azadi - Inside Out, Artist Talk and Reception

Monday, Jan 22, 2018
- Time
- 10:00am - 11:30am
- Categories
-
- Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
- District
- Suburbs / Midwest
- Address
- Fine and Performing Arts Center
9000 W. College Pkwy.
Palos Hills, IL 60465
- Telephone
- 708-608-4231
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Reception: Jan. 22, 10-11:30 a.m.
Artist Talk: 10:15 a.m.
Soheila Azadi is an interdisciplinary visual artist and lecturer based in Chicago and Iran. Azadi’s inspirations come from her experiences of being a woman while living under theocracy. Now residing in the U.S. Azadi is dedicated to transnational feminism with a passionate devotion to the ways in which race, religion, gender, sexuality, and ethnicity intersect. This exhibition will continue in the atrium.
This project is made possible in part by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals’ Building Bridges: Arts Culture and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.