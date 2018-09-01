Solid Gold Saturday

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018

Hyde Park Art Center invites you to celebrate the openings of our new round of art exhibitions, free art-making activities, open studios and more!

FREE PARKING IS AVAILABLE AT KENWOOD ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL (5015 S Blackstone Ave).

Schedule of events:

The Art of Being Dangerous - Public Critique, 1–3pm

Join Center Program artists from 1-3pm as they present works and answer questions around this year’s program exhibition, titled “The Art of Being Dangerous,” curate by Erin Toale. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Stay around after to join the exhibition reception from 3-5pm. Exhibiting artists include Solomon Adufah, Vidura Jang Bahadur, Ishita Dharap, Max Guy, Kate Hampel, Kelly Jones, Jill Lanza, Haerim Lee, Frances Lightbound, A.J. McClenon, Eliza Myrie, Justin Nalley, Pooja Pittie, Kellie Romany, Alejandro Waskavich, Brittney Leeanne Williams, Nancy Lu Rosenheim, Udita Upadhyaya, and Toby Zallman.

Open Studios, 2–5pm

Join us to meet and learn from the practice of our amazing artists! We will be welcoming our Jackman Goldwasser International Artist, Nadim Abbas who will be visiting us from Hong Kong. Nadim Abbas (唐納天, b.1980) explores the role that memory-images play in the intersection between mind and matter. This has culminated in the construction of complex set pieces, where objects exist in an ambiguous relationship with their own image, and bodies succumb to the seduction of space.

Free Family Art-Making Activities, 1–4pm

Cha Cha Collage

Artist, Mary Tepper will lead an art project inpired by Hairy Who artist, Suellen Rocca and her painting, “Cha Cha Couple”, included in the exhibition The Time is Now!

Do What Ralph Does: 1968-2018, 1–4pm

Try your hand at collage, an art-making technique perfected by artist Ralph Arnold in the 1960s. Participants will learn about Arnold’s process by collaging original magazine clippings from 1968 and 2018, drawing connections between the two culturally and politically tumultuous eras and will get to take their image home. Arnold, who showed his work at the Hyde Park Art Center in the 1960s, is the focus of the upcoming exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Photography: “The Many Hats of Ralph Arnold: Art, Identity & Politics,” which opens October 11, 2018.

What’s Your Bag? 1–4pm

Silkscreen and take home a tote bag with one of artist Ralph Arnold’s trademark, counter-cultural phrases from the 1960s: “What’s Your Bag?” Arnold explored the complexity of his identity as a gay, black, Korean War veteran through his collages, many of which drew upon the liberated sensibility of the 1960s. Arnold, who showed his work at the Hyde Park Art Center in the 1960s, is the focus of the upcoming exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Photography: “The Many Hats of Ralph Arnold: Art, Identity & Politics,” which opens October 11, 2018.

Fall Exhibitions Reception, 3–5pm

Celebrate the latest exhibitions Ground Floor and The Art of Being Dangerous featuring new work by Chicago-based artists. Artists will be present and refreshments will be served. The event also features live art performances and musical performances.