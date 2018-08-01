Solidary & Solitary: The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection

Tuesday, Jan 29 - Apr 29, 2019

Solidary & Solitary tells the history of art by African-American artists, with a particular emphasis on abstraction, from the 1940s to the present moment. The exhibition is drawn from the Pamela J. Joyner and Alfred J. Giuffrida Collection, and explores abstraction, broadly understood, as a meaningful political focus, rather than a stylistic preference, tying together artists like Norman Lewis and Mark Bradford in an intergenerational history.