Solidary & Solitary: The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection

Tuesday, Jan 29 - Apr 29, 2019

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Solidary & Solitary tells the history of art by African-American artists, with a particular emphasis on abstraction, from the 1940s to the present moment. The exhibition is drawn from the Pamela J. Joyner and Alfred J. Giuffrida Collection, and explores abstraction, broadly understood, as a meaningful political focus, rather than a stylistic preference, tying together artists like Norman Lewis and Mark Bradford in an intergenerational history.

