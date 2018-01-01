Close
Search

Sonntag Distinguished Scholar Art Lecture Series: Art, Science and Iconoclsm during the Protestant Reformation

2-header-image-art-gallery-edited-10-26-2016

Sunday, May 6, 2018

Time
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    • Location
    Komechak Art Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    5700 College Rd.
    Kindlon Hall, fifth floor
    Lisle, IL, 60532
    Telephone
    630-829-6320
    Reminder
    Download to calendar


    Sunday, May 6, 2018  -  2:00pm to 4:00 pm - Kindlon Hall - 5th Floor
    Mary Quinlan, PhD - Northern Illinois University

    Professor Mary Quinlan is a specialist in the Italian Renaissance and received her Ph.D. in Art History at the University of Chicago. She has published and lectured on relations between Italian Renaissance poetry and the visual arts, as well as on relations between Renaissance science, art, and religion. Her new book, Influences: Art, Optics, and Astrology in the Italian Renaissance was published by the University of Chicago Press, 2013; paperback edition 2016. Currently she is working on a book project on the history of vision, visual psychology, and art in Early Modern Europe.

    Previous Event
    Next Event