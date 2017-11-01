Close
Search

Sorehead Hill: Jesse Howard, Matthew Higgs, Scott Reeder

Wednesday, Sep 20 - Jan 7, 2018

Time
3:00am - 4:00am
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    John Michael Kohler Arts Center
    Address
    608 New York Avenue
    Sheboygan, WI 53081
    Telephone
    920-458-6144
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED EXHIBITION SERIES

    Jesse “Outlaw” Howard (1885–1983) lived most of his life in Fulton, Missouri, and was known for the large environment of painted signs he created there. His signs bear traces of his varied life experiences, including interpretations of biblical verse, commentary on local and national politicians, and his low opinion of vandals who stole his signs.

    Previous Event
    Next Event