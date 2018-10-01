Close
Search

SOS - Show of Shows

Sos-social-media

Friday, Sep 28, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    C.C.'s Art Garage & Gallery
    District
    South Side
    Address
    2727 S Mary St.,
    Chicago, Illinois 60608
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    EXPO CHICAGO Art After Hours
    C.C.'s Art Garage and Gallery is proud to be a 2018 partner with EXPO CHICAGO as a featured gallery during Art After Hours and the weekend of September 28th. 

    Purchase Tickets Here

    This local Chicago group exhibition displays over 30 artists, displaying new works from shows over the past two years of the location opening. Former auto body shop, the garage gallery is a chance to explore the Bridgeport art scene. The local art fair tribute to EXPO features the following 10 main art groups & individuals as well as numerous other artists:

    ARTSHOW CHICAGO 
    Christie Chew-Wallace
    COMPLEX
    Elephant Room Gallery
    Frederick Henderson
    Mary J. Saran Fine Art
    Maleki
    S.H.E. Gallery 
    Willie Burton 
    Zsófia Ötvös

    - Food and Beverages Available while supplies last

    Live Music:
    6:30 PM - David Coyne  - New Album: Chicago Still Dreams 
    7:00 PM - E.X. 

    Weekend Schedule: 
    Friday, September 28th 6-9PM Opening 
    Saturday, September 29th 12-5PM Gallery Hours
    Sunday, September 30th 12-4PM Gallery Hours 
    2PM Artist Talk & Workshop.

    Facebook Event
     

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event