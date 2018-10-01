SOS - Show of Shows

Friday, Sep 28, 2018
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- C.C.'s Art Garage & Gallery
- South Side
- 2727 S Mary St.,
Chicago, Illinois 60608
- Download to calendar
EXPO CHICAGO Art After Hours
C.C.'s Art Garage and Gallery is proud to be a 2018 partner with EXPO CHICAGO as a featured gallery during Art After Hours and the weekend of September 28th.
This local Chicago group exhibition displays over 30 artists, displaying new works from shows over the past two years of the location opening. Former auto body shop, the garage gallery is a chance to explore the Bridgeport art scene. The local art fair tribute to EXPO features the following 10 main art groups & individuals as well as numerous other artists:
ARTSHOW CHICAGO
Christie Chew-Wallace
COMPLEX
Elephant Room Gallery
Frederick Henderson
Mary J. Saran Fine Art
Maleki
S.H.E. Gallery
Willie Burton
Zsófia Ötvös
- Food and Beverages Available while supplies last
Live Music:
6:30 PM - David Coyne - New Album: Chicago Still Dreams
7:00 PM - E.X.
Weekend Schedule:
Friday, September 28th 6-9PM Opening
Saturday, September 29th 12-5PM Gallery Hours
Sunday, September 30th 12-4PM Gallery Hours
2PM Artist Talk & Workshop.
Facebook Event