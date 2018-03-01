Soup Walk 2018

Sunday, Mar 4, 2018

A fun event at The Leigh Gallery with free soup and, of course, a whole lot more!! A great way to get to sample a large variety of warm & cozy soups supplied FREE from our wonderful local eateries! Each year the turnout gets larger- start out early and see how many samplings you are able to enjoy!!

Drew's On Halsted will be our featured soup partner! They always do an outstanding job so we asked them back again this year!! Don't miss out!!