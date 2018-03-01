Close
Soup Walk 2018

Bbd8fd75-5219-4d5d-8326-507508dd6a16

Sunday, Mar 4, 2018

Time
1:00pm - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    The Leigh Gallery
    District
    North Side
    Address
    3306 N. Halsted
    Chicago, IL 60657
    Telephone
    773-472-1865
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    A fun event at The Leigh Gallery with free soup and, of course, a whole lot more!! A great way to get to sample a large variety of warm & cozy soups supplied FREE from our wonderful local eateries!  Each year the turnout gets larger- start out early and see how many samplings you are able to enjoy!!

    Drew's On Halsted will be our featured soup partner!  They always do an outstanding job so we asked them back again this year!!  Don't miss out!!

