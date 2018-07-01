Spatial Ambiguity

Friday, Jul 6 - 28, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday July 6, 2018 5-8PM

Artists on view: Marcia Fraerman and Julie Karabenick

The two artists in this exhibition of paintings use abstract geometric forms placed in non-illusionistic spaces. From brilliant colors to monochromatic pallets, color and light set in motion shapes suspended in muted hues. The placement of each color produces continuous flux as it relates to adjacent colors. The carefully considered use, of both shape and color, creates an unexpected poetry of motion that captivates the eye and reverberates with brilliance and clarity.

Image Info: Art by Julie Karabenick, "#66, 2018" Acrylic on Cradled Wood Panel, 29" x 29"