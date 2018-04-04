Thursday, Apr 5, 2018

SPEAK Café stands for Song, Poetry, Expression, Art, and Knowledge. It is an open-mic public performance space at Krannert Art Museum.

Organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson, SPEAK Café is creative space to share your craft, express thoughts, recite poetry, rap, or even show artwork. Bring friends to the cafe in the KAM lobby. (Come early — there’s usually sweet potato pie.)

SPEAK Café is co-sponsored by the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center and Krannert Art Museum.