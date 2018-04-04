Close
SPEAK Café

Thursday, Apr 5, 2018

7:00pm - 8:30pm
  • Tours & Performances
    Krannert Art Museum
    Suburbs / Midwest
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    SPEAK Café stands for Song, Poetry, Expression, Art, and Knowledge. It is an open-mic public performance space at Krannert Art Museum.

    Organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson, SPEAK Café is creative space to share your craft, express thoughts, recite poetry, rap, or even show artwork. Bring friends to the cafe in the KAM lobby. (Come early — there’s usually sweet potato pie.)

    SPEAK Café is co-sponsored by the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center and Krannert Art Museum.

