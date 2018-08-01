Close
Search

Spoke Art Presents

Friday, Sep 28 - 30, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Vertical Gallery
    District
    West Side
    Address
    1016 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    Telephone
    773-697-3846
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    SPOKE is an art space with locations in San Francisco and New York City specializing in new contemporary painting, sculpture and illustration. They will bring their roster if artists to Vertical for a special 3-day exhibition.

    Opening reception: Friday , September 28, 6-9pm

    Previous Event
    Next Event