Spring 2018 Opening Night

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Opening Receptions
- Krannert Art Museum
- Suburbs / Midwest
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
College of Fine and Applied Arts
500 E Peabody Dr.
Champaign, IL 61820
- 217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
Exhibitions will open to the public with a curator welcome at 6 pm.
Art exhibitions include:
World on the Horizon: Swahili Art Across the Indian Ocean, East Gallery
Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme: And Yet My Mask is Powerful, West Gallery, Gelvin Noel Annex and Light Court
Allan deSouza: Through the Black Country, Contemporary Gallery
Postwar Printmaking in the United States, 1945-1955, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery
Provenance: A Forensic History of Art, Kinkead Gallery
The reception will be catered by Michaels’ Catering and hosted by Krannert Art Museum Council. All galleries will remain open until 9 pm.