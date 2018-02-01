Spring 2018 Opening Night

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018

Exhibitions will open to the public with a curator welcome at 6 pm.

Art exhibitions include:

World on the Horizon: Swahili Art Across the Indian Ocean, East Gallery

Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme: And Yet My Mask is Powerful, West Gallery, Gelvin Noel Annex and Light Court

Allan deSouza: Through the Black Country, Contemporary Gallery

Postwar Printmaking in the United States, 1945-1955, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery

Provenance: A Forensic History of Art, Kinkead Gallery

The reception will be catered by Michaels’ Catering and hosted by Krannert Art Museum Council. All galleries will remain open until 9 pm.