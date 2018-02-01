Close
Spring 2018 Opening Night

Thursday, Jan 25, 2018

Time
6:00pm - 9:00pm
Categories
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Krannert Art Museum
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    College of Fine and Applied Arts
    500 E Peabody Dr.
    Champaign, IL 61820
    Telephone
    217-333-1861; Tours 217-333-8218
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Exhibitions will open to the public with a curator welcome at 6 pm.

    Art exhibitions include:

    World on the Horizon: Swahili Art Across the Indian Ocean, East Gallery

    Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme: And Yet My Mask is Powerful, West Gallery, Gelvin Noel Annex and Light Court

    Allan deSouza: Through the Black Country, Contemporary Gallery

    Postwar Printmaking in the United States, 1945-1955, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery

    Provenance: A Forensic History of Art, Kinkead Gallery

     

    The reception will be catered by Michaels’ Catering and hosted by Krannert Art Museum Council. All galleries will remain open until 9 pm.

