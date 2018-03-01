Close
Search

Spring Intuit Fundraiser

Lagunitas-bottle-with-sticker-1

Monday, May 7, 2018

Time
5:30pm - 8:30pm
Categories
  • Galas & Special Events
  • Events
    • Location
    Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
    District
    West Side
    Address
    756 N. Milwaukee
    Chicago, IL 60642
    Telephone
    312-243-9088
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Spring Intuit with us at Lagunitas Brewing Company! What's a better way to give back to your community than by sipping some beers for a good cause? All beer sales and ticket proceeds go directly to Intuit to help the Museum fund its educational programming, youth-focused outreach projects and preeminent exhibitions. 

    At THE TapRoom at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 2607 W. 17th St., Chicago

    21+ event (beer service only)

    $25 Tickets can be purchased here

    Previous Event
    Next Event