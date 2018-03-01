Spring Intuit Fundraiser

Monday, May 7, 2018
- 5:30pm - 8:30pm
- Galas & Special Events
- Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
- West Side
- 756 N. Milwaukee
Chicago, IL 60642
- 312-243-9088
Spring Intuit with us at Lagunitas Brewing Company! What's a better way to give back to your community than by sipping some beers for a good cause? All beer sales and ticket proceeds go directly to Intuit to help the Museum fund its educational programming, youth-focused outreach projects and preeminent exhibitions.
At THE TapRoom at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 2607 W. 17th St., Chicago
21+ event (beer service only)