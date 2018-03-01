Close
Sprouts Of Love: sweet potato stamping and screen printing

Kim-vday

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018

Time
12:00pm - 5:00pm
Categories
  • Children / Youth / Families
  • Events
    • Location
    Chicago Printmakers Collaborative
    District
    North Side
    Address
    4912 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60625
    Telephone
    773-293-2070
    Reminder
    We clearly love printmaking AND potatoes! Bring the kids, your sweetie, friends & family for candy and printing. This will also be one of your last chances to buy beautiful prints from the small print show for someone you LOVE. Or for yourself, because you are awesome and deserve it.

    Special guest artist Mary-Kate Moroney from LOVE PROPAGANDA will also be on hand, sharing one of her designs with us as we create V-day cards to color in and pass along.

