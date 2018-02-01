Stacia Yeapanis - Where Do We Go From Here?

Monday, Mar 26 - Apr 20, 2018

Reception: March 29, 10:30 a.m.-Noon

Artist Talk: 11:30 a.m.

Inspired by impromptu public memorials, worship spaces, and the common phrase used across genres of music to convey feelings of pain and uncertainty, this installation is made from thousands of individual byproducts of non-goal-oriented gestures and provides viewers a space to be present and work through these emotions from personal and societal events. In conjunction with Stacia Yeapanis’ exhibition, the atrium will exhibit artwork curated by Yeapanis by Chicago artists who were given the phrase “Where Do We Go From Here?