Stacia Yeapanis - Where Do We Go From Here? Reception and Artist Talk

Thursday, Mar 29, 2018

Time
10:30am - 12:00pm
Categories
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Robert F. DeCaprio Art Gallery Moraine Valley Community College
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Fine and Performing Arts Center
    9000 W. College Pkwy.
    Palos Hills, IL 60465
    Telephone
    708-608-4231
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Reception: March 29, 10:30 a.m.-Noon

    Artist Talk: 11:30 a.m.

    Inspired by impromptu public memorials, worship spaces, and the common phrase used across genres of music to convey feelings of pain and uncertainty, this installation is made from thousands of individual byproducts of non-goal-oriented gestures and provides viewers a space to be present and work through these emotions from personal and societal events. In conjunction with Stacia Yeapanis’ exhibition, the atrium will exhibit artwork curated by Yeapanis by Chicago artists who were given the phrase “Where Do We Go From Here?”

