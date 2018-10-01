Close
Stan VanDerBeek: Poemfield

Friday, Sep 14 - Oct 27, 2018

5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    DOCUMENT
    District
    West Side
    1709 W. Chicago
    Chicago, IL 60622
    262-719-3500
    DOCUMENT is pleased to present Poemfield, Stan VanDerBeek’s first exhibition at the gallery. The exhibition will present a 16mm film installation of Poemfield no. 7 (1967-68), a digital projection of the film Symmetricks (1972), and a selection of works on paper (1973-83).

