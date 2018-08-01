Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018

A annual benefit for the The Arts of Life, an organization that provides studio resources and vocational opportunities to adult artists with disabilities.

Where: Revolution Brewery, 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave

Hosted by the Arts of Life’s Associate Board, Starry Night: A Midsummer Mixer will bring cosmic energy and local art to Revolution Brewery, July 24, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Debuting at a new venue, the annual summer benefit raises funds for The Arts of Life, the first program in Chicago to provide meaningful vocational opportunities in the arts for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 2000, the Arts of Life’s two studios in West Town, Chicago and Glenview serve as alternative day programs and creative epicenters for 60+ artists. Arts of Life provides artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities a collective space to expand their practice and strengthen their leadership skills.

Tickets to this celestial evening will include food and drinks, unique activities, live music, a silent auction, and—most importantly—opportunities to learn more about this impactful organization and the artists it supports. Cosmic costumes encouraged. The evening will also include a silent auction, featuring Chicago Cubs tickets, a sensory deprivation experience, and a variety of gift cards.

Food, beer, wine and a limited edition risograph print from "Love Man & Other Tales," a collaborative comic made by volunteer Ben Marcusand Arts of Life artist Dave Krueger included with each ticket, on sale now for $50.

In addition to the artwork and auction, Starry Night guests will enjoy appetizers from Revolution’s eclectic menu, along with wine and the renowned brewery’s beer. Attendees can dance to Ziggy Stardust and Rocket Man and find out what is in the stars with a Tarot card reading. Fotiowill capture the stellar evening’s guests (and maybe a few aliens) in a galactic photo booth.

Buy tickets now or make a donation, HERE. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

More info on Facebook and via rsidnt@artsoflife.org