Thursday, Jan 24 - Mar 31, 2019

We are currently facing an unprecedentedly vast movement of people across borders, which has left 10 million people stateless. Stateless: Views of Global Migration seeks to humanize this stark data, providing an alternative visual landscape to the imagery typically associated with the current wave of global migration. Through the individual lenses of eight contemporary artists, this exhibition lays bare the contradictions inherent to the crisis, finding beauty and strength in the face of collective trauma.