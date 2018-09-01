Close
Search

Stateless: Views of Global Migration

C9f8da9d-daa7-4eab-b3f4-12aae69b432b

Thursday, Jan 24 - Mar 31, 2019

Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Museum of Contemporary Photography (MoCP)
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    Columbia College Chicago
    600 S. Michigan
    Chicago, IL 60605
    Telephone
    312-663-5554
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    We are currently facing an unprecedentedly vast movement of people across borders, which has left 10 million people stateless. Stateless: Views of Global Migration seeks to humanize this stark data, providing an alternative visual landscape to the imagery typically associated with the current wave of global migration. Through the individual lenses of eight contemporary artists, this exhibition lays bare the contradictions inherent to the crisis, finding beauty and strength in the face of collective trauma.

    Previous Event
    Next Event