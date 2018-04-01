Stephen Dinsmore: New Paintings

Friday, Mar 16 - May 14, 2018

Anne Loucks Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of an exhibition of 30 recent paintings

by Nebraska artist Stephen Dinsmore.

The show includes some exceptional examples of his landscape, figurative and still life compositions and will be on view through May 14th.

Stephen Dinsmore is well known for his abstract landscape paintings, as well as his still life and figurative compositions that suggest influences of Matisse, Bonnard, and Diebenkorn. His highly expressive paintings evoke his love of color, light, nature, and as he states, “things for which I have a great fondness.” With a loose gestural style, and lively brushwork, his paintings strike a compelling balance between realism and abstraction.