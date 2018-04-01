Stephen Dinsmore: Selected Paintings at Anne Loucks Gallery

Thursday, Mar 15 - May 14, 2018

Anne Loucks Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of an exhibition of 30 recent paintings

by Nebraska artist Stephen Dinsmore.

The show will open Friday, March 15th and continue

through May 14, 2018 at Anne Loucks Gallery, 309 Park Avenue in Glencoe.

Stephen Dinsmore is well known for his abstract landscape paintings, as well as his still life and

figurative compositions that suggest influences of Matisse, Bonnard, and Diebenkorn. His highly

expressive paintings evoke his love of color, light, nature, and as he states, “things for which I

have a great fondness.” With a loose gestural style, and lively brushwork, his paintings strike a

compelling balance between realism and abstraction.