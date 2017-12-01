Close
Stephen F. Eisenman & Brandan Fernandes: The Visionary Origin of Blake’s Prints

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017

6:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
    Block Museum of Art
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Northwestern University
    40 Arts Circle Dr.
    Evanston, IL 60208
    847-491-4000
    Exhibition curator and Northwestern University Art History Professor Stephen F. Eisenman and Brendan Fernandes, printmaker and Visiting Artist in Art, Theory and Practice will lead a gallery talk focusing the social and political use of the print medium and Blake’s visionary combination of writing and drawing that inspired generations of political art.

