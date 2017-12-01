Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017
6:00pm - 8:00pm
Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
Block Museum of Art
Suburbs / Midwest
Northwestern University
40 Arts Circle Dr.
Evanston, IL 60208
- 847-491-4000
Exhibition curator and Northwestern University Art History Professor Stephen F. Eisenman and Brendan Fernandes, printmaker and Visiting Artist in Art, Theory and Practice will lead a gallery talk focusing the social and political use of the print medium and Blake’s visionary combination of writing and drawing that inspired generations of political art.
FREE,
RSVP here.