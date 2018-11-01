Close
Stephen Kaltenbach: Slant Step Observations

Become_a_legend1

Saturday, Nov 10 - Dec 15, 2018

Time
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Bert Green Fine Art
    District
    Michigan Avenue
    Address
    8 S. Michigan
    Ste. 620
    Chicago, IL 60603
    Telephone
    312-434-7544
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Stephen Kaltenbach has for years made artworks (as have many other Bay Area artists) based on a funky, odd and humorous object: the “Slant Step.” Discovered and purchased in a thrift shop in 1965 by William T. Wiley, who then gave it to Bruce Nauman, when he was a young student, it has remained an obsession of many of his contemporaries over the decades. Our project room show includes several drawings, a multiple, and a video. These works by the usually deadpan Kaltenbach atypically embrace the humorous spirit of the Slant Step tradition.
    Kaltenbach's classic "slantstep2" multiple will also be included (along with Slant Step works by Wiley and Nauman) in the concurrent exhibition "West by Midwest" opening November 17th at the MCA Chicago, which illuminates the ways that contemporary art practices spread and develop by tracing the intersecting lives of artists who have migrated from the Midwest to the West Coast since the mid-20th century.
     

