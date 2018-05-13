Friday, Jan 26 - May 13, 2018



Artist: Stephen Warde Anderson

Dates: January 26-May 13, 2018

Opening Reception: Friday, January 26, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Description: After attending University of Chicago for just a year, then serving in the United States Navy for four years, Rockford, Ill. native Stephen Warde Anderson decided he’d spend the rest of his life creating things.

His nontraditional route to uncovering his artistic talents, as well as his skills being entirely self-taught, make Anderson’s work all the more astonishing. Stephen Warde Anderson: Attention to Detail captures the pointillist techniques he employed in his earliest works. Anderson’s art is heavily concentrated in portraits of film stars, famous women and historical subjects. Intuit will be showcasing more than 30 of these paintings, two never-before-seen by the public. Attention to Detail will unite many of his original pieces, as most have been dispersed between private collections.