Close
Search

Steppin' Out: Stephen Murphy

E2dbef9d-9115-4633-8771-9fffd0531d53

Saturday, Nov 3, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Categories
  • Exhibitions
    • Location
    Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    224-200-1155
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    In his career as a photographer and teacher, Stephen Murphy has challenged himself and his students with examining historical alternative processes after a mastery of darkroom and digital photography. Since retiring in 2015, Murphy has focused on his own work. One avenue of exploration has been the use of photography in the encaustic medium.
     
    Recently Murphy was introduced to blending the encaustic medium with traditional screen-printing from photographs onto birch panels. Developed and still being refined here in Chicago by an encaustic painter, this unique alternative photographic process invites an intuitive exploration of applied color such as tinted gessos and oilsticks while manipulating the beeswax with a torch. Working primarily at the Bridgeport Art Center, Murphy has created a new body of work with imagery sourced from his adopted city of Chicago.
     
    Concurrently, he has been "experimenting with the ubiquitous and often castigated mobile camera, drilling down into apps and cross-fertilizing them for their creative potential."

     

     

    Previous Event
    Next Event