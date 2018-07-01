Steve Seeley: He Said/She Said

Friday, Jun 8, 2018

Join us Friday night for the opening of He Said/She Said featuring a new series of original diptych paintings by Steve Seeley! Summery cocktails will be served and the artist will be in attendance.



Chicago native Steve Seeley is a Pop!nk Editions printmaker/co-owner and an artist whose work draws inspiration from a wide range of pop culture sources including superheroes, celebrities, cartoons and comic books. Technically gifted, his artistic practice spans multiple media with a fresh sense of experimentation. His work has been exhibited throughout the US and he was a featured artist at Pulse Miami in 2008.