Steve Seeley: He Said/She Said

Friday, Jun 8, 2018

6:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    Line Dot Editions
    West Side
    1023 N. Western
    Chicago, IL 60622
    773-219-0968
    Join us Friday night for the opening of He Said/She Said featuring a new series of original diptych paintings by Steve Seeley! Summery cocktails will be served and the artist will be in attendance.

    Chicago native Steve Seeley is a Pop!nk Editions printmaker/co-owner and an artist whose work draws inspiration from a wide range of pop culture sources including superheroes, celebrities, cartoons and comic books. Technically gifted, his artistic practice spans multiple media with a fresh sense of experimentation. His work has been exhibited throughout the US and he was a featured artist at Pulse Miami in 2008.

     

     

