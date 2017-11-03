Steven Carrelli: New Egg Tempera Paintings

Friday, Sep 8 - Nov 4, 2017

Exhibition on view: September 8-November 3, 2017

Opening reception: Friday September 8, 5-8pm

Steven Carrelli’s minimalist egg-tempera 'still-life' paintings employ close observation, the poetic possibilities of the commonplace and the contemplative nature of craft to explore themes related to permanence, temporality, ambition and vulnerability. His works have been exhibited in many solo and group exhibitions and have appeared in a variety of publications, including the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Reader, New American Paintings, Art Scene Chicago 2000, and Time Out Chicago. Carrelli’s works are included in a variety of private and public collections, including the Illinois State Museum, Elmhurst College, The College of Lake County, Northwestern University, and DePaul University, among others. Awards include grants from the Ruth and Harold Chenven Foundation of New York, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Union League of Chicago.