Storytelling Series with Art Design Chicago: Janine Mileaf & Alexandria Eregbu

Abercrombie-untitled-lady-with-cat-web-size-1

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018

11:00am - 12:00pm
  • Artist Talks & Panel Discussions
  • Events
    Arts Club of Chicago
    Michigan Avenue
    201 E. Ontario
    Chicago, IL 60611
    312-787-3997
    In conjunction with the Arts Club of Chicago’s Art Design Chicago exhibition, “A Home for Surrealism: Fantastic Painting in Midcentury Chicago,” on view through August 17, curator Janine Mileaf talks with artist Alexandria Eregbu about the tradition of Surrealism in Chicago and ways in which the characteristics of the genre – fantasy and imagination – are manifest in the work of artists today.

    This complimentary event will take place in the Drawing Room Library at 11:00AM with seating first come, first served.

     

     

