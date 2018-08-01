Storytelling Series with Art Design Chicago: Janine Mileaf & Alexandria Eregbu

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018

In conjunction with the Arts Club of Chicago’s Art Design Chicago exhibition, “A Home for Surrealism: Fantastic Painting in Midcentury Chicago,” on view through August 17, curator Janine Mileaf talks with artist Alexandria Eregbu about the tradition of Surrealism in Chicago and ways in which the characteristics of the genre – fantasy and imagination – are manifest in the work of artists today.

This complimentary event will take place in the Drawing Room Library at 11:00AM with seating first come, first served.