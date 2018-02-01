Close
Strange & Beautiful - Watercolor Insect works by Sue Sommers

Friday, Feb 2 - Apr 8, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    Cultivate Urban Rainforest & Gallery
    704 Main St.
    Evanston, IL 60202
    Telephone
    847-418-1289
    Reminder
    Opening Reception Friday February 2nd 6 -9pm

    Sommers became interested in all the various ways bugs are built, and she was challenged to discover how they were put together, brushstroke by brushstroke. These tiny critters continue to intrigue Sommers by their masks and coloring as well as their construction.

