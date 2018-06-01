Friday, Jun 1, 2018
- Time
- 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Categories
-
- Exhibitions
- Opening Receptions
- Location
- The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
- District
- River North
- Address
- 300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
Chicago, IL 60654
- Telephone
- 312-642-2255
- Reminder
- Download to calendar
Allen Bourgeois | Opening Reception, Refreshments and Book Signing!
When Chicago-based photographer Allen Bourgeois is not shooting professionally he is working on the streets with his Leica. His influences range from Harry Callahan to Garry Winogrand, with Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Frank perhaps being the most notable. Allen’s street workhas also taken a more serious direction since picking up a Leica M Monochrom: “It’s a camera that just gets out of the way.”
His new book, Streets, Alleys and Other Urban Observations, has just been released and is available at the gallery.