Streets, Alleys and Other Urban Observations

Friday, Jun 1, 2018

6:00pm - 9:00pm
  Exhibitions
  Opening Receptions
    The Rangefinder Gallery at Tamarkin Camera
    River North
    300 W. Superior, 2nd Fl.
    Chicago, IL 60654
    312-642-2255
    Allen Bourgeois    |    Opening Reception, Refreshments and Book Signing!

    When Chicago-based photographer Allen Bourgeois is not shooting professionally he is working on the streets with his Leica. His influences range from Harry Callahan to Garry Winogrand, with Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Frank perhaps being the most notable. Allen’s street workhas also taken a more serious direction since picking up a Leica M Monochrom: “It’s a camera that just gets out of the way.”

    His new book, Streets, Alleys and Other Urban Observations, has just been released and is available at the gallery.

