Friday, Jun 1, 2018

Allen Bourgeois | Opening Reception, Refreshments and Book Signing!

When Chicago-based photographer Allen Bourgeois is not shooting professionally he is working on the streets with his Leica. His influences range from Harry Callahan to Garry Winogrand, with Henri Cartier-Bresson and Robert Frank perhaps being the most notable. Allen’s street workhas also taken a more serious direction since picking up a Leica M Monochrom: “It’s a camera that just gets out of the way.”

His new book, Streets, Alleys and Other Urban Observations, has just been released and is available at the gallery.