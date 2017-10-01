Stroller Tour

Wednesday, Oct 4, 2017

Explore contemporary art with your little one in tow.

On the first Wednesday of every month, the MCA offers guided tours to moms, dads, caregivers, and their little ones.

Designed to allow you to be mindful of your young ones as you look at and talk about art with other adults, these guided tours for moms, dads, and caregivers keep you up to date with contemporary art as you explore current MCA exhibitions.

Tours meet at the second-floor admissions desk.