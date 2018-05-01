Student Perspectives 2018: Perspective Gallery

Thursday, May 3 - 27, 2018
1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.
Evanston, IL 60201
224-200-1155
Perspective Gallery is pleased to announce Student Perspectives 2018, its 7th annual high school student photography exhibition. The show includes the work of students from Chicago area high schools and runs May 3-27. This year’s juror is Jeffrey A. Wolin, the Ruth N. Halls Professor Emeritus of Photography at Indiana University.