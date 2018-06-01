Close
Search

Studio Exhibition: Students of Janet Trierweiler

Yggu

Wednesday, May 16 - Jun 8, 2018

Categories
  • Exhibitions
  • Opening Receptions
    • Location
    Evanston Art Center
    District
    Suburbs / Midwest
    Address
    1717 Central Street
    Evanston, IL 60201
    Telephone
    847-475-5300
    Reminder
    Download to calendar

    Opening Reception: Friday, May 18 from 5 - 8PM

    The ongoing Studio Exhibition series highlights the variety of exceptional artwork made in our EAC classrooms by featuring student work in our galleries. Each Studio Exhibition is coordinated by the instructor, who curates contemporary and thought provoking exhibitions of their students’ artwork.

    Previous Event
    Next Event