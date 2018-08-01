Summer Cookout

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018

Art, music, poetry, food, drink, and conversation at the Smart Museum of Art.

Join us for a festive summer evening featuring an outdoor musical performance by Growing Concerns Poetry Collective and a series of site-specific poetry readings within our special exhibition Expanding Narratives: The Figure and the Ground.



Enjoy beer provided by Lagunitas Brewing Company and burgers, tacos, and other summertime food from Idio Food Service and Royal Flat Caribbean Jerk Cuisine. Plus, Regine T. Rousseau, author of Searching for Cloves and Lillies, will offer a special poetry reading paired with wines curated by 57th Street Wines.