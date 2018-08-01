Close
Summer Cookout

Thursday, Jul 26, 2018

Time
5:00pm - 8:00pm
Categories
  • Events
    • Location
    Smart Museum of Art
    District
    South Side
    Address
    University of Chicago
    5550 S. Greenwood
    Chicago, IL 60637
    Telephone
    773-702-0200
    Art, music, poetry, food, drink, and conversation at the Smart Museum of Art.

    Join us for a festive summer evening featuring an outdoor musical performance by Growing Concerns Poetry Collective and a series of site-specific poetry readings within our special exhibition Expanding Narratives: The Figure and the Ground. 

    Enjoy beer provided by Lagunitas Brewing Company and burgers, tacos, and other summertime food from Idio Food Service and Royal Flat Caribbean Jerk Cuisine. Plus, Regine T. Rousseau, author of Searching for Cloves and Lillies, will offer a special poetry reading paired with wines curated by 57th Street Wines.

